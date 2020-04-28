South Africa: Protect and Serve (Food), in Happiness Valley On Freedom Day

27 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood

On Monday, 27 April 2020, at an informal settlement called Happiness Valley, SANDF Major Andre Meisner told Maverick Citizen, 'we are not at war with the community' and invited the writer to participate in a military mission where no blood was shed and where only bread and not bullets were fired. It felt like one of those days that could only happen in South Africa.

Community and soldiers stand to attention during the national anthem.

Marievale Army base sits on the outskirts of Springs. Hidden from the main road, it inhabits a place where the city has given way to the country and where largely flat farmlands stretch southwards to the horizon.

It feels like a place of insignificance, yet yesterday it was witness to a military mission of national, if not international, import.

It was Freedom Day. Cold and rainy and most people were indoors, but not just to avoid Covid-19. Just before 9am, several army vehicles left the base and wound their way over dirt roads into an informal settlement, with the improbable name of Happiness Valley.

Member of the marievale base face up to the community for prayer and food delivery....

