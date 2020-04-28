South Africa: Surveys Paint a Picture of a Nation in Pain

analysis

The most worrying findings are about food and the economy. This shows how important it is to get money and food to those who need it. There is also a disturbing level of support for the police and SANDF's heavy-handed approach.

Two surveys about the government's response to Covid-19 and the lockdown were released at the weekend. Crucially, they show that almost a quarter of people in South Africa don't have money to buy food. The message was clear: people need help, and they need it now.

They also show strong support for the ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarettes. Disturbingly, however, there is also support for the police and SANDF's strong measures to enforce the lockdown.

The bigger piece of work was published by the Human Sciences Research Council on Sunday - a survey run over several weeks about attitudes to the lockdown, and the situation that people are in now. The second survey was by Victory Research and published in the City Press and Rapport newspapers on Sunday.

The most worrying findings are about food and the economy. The HSRC survey found that 24% of residents have no money to buy food. Of those polled, 63%...