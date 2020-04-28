South Africa: Children Are Still Locked Up in Prison This Freedom Day

27 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ann Skelton

On Monday we 'celebrated' Freedom Day, and in typical South African fashion, memes and jokes were trending about freedom under lockdown. But confinement is no laughing matter for the hundreds of children in South Africa who are truly locked down.

Freedom, one of the most fundamental words in the human rights vocabulary, has become relative. So, although all of us are experiencing restrictions on our liberty, we are still relatively free compared with those who are deprived of their liberty by an order of court.

In 2019 the United Nations concluded a Global Study on Children Deprived of their Liberty. It found that more than 400,000 children are locked up in detention facilities on any given day and this number grows to millions if one adds children in refugee detention centres, and children in institutions.

The global study found that detention has a profound impact on the mental health of children, at a time when their brains are in a rapid stage of development. This is a perennial cause of deep concern, but right now, during the worldwide Covid-19 crisis, in some countries, we are witnessing a crisis due to overcrowding, disease spread, and even an inability to provide sufficient...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

