South Africa: Overlooking the Missing Millions - Another 'Stain On Our National Conscience'

In the last few weeks it has often been said that SARS-Cov-2 is a virus that knows no boundaries - be they national, socio-economic, class, race or ethnicity. Although Covid-19 the disease has malicious preferences for the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions, the virus itself doesn't discriminate in its infectiousness. If you are a human being, you are at risk. It's a great leveller of artificial denominators based on class, gender and colour.

Sadly, however, judging by both our public health and socio-economic responses to Covid-19, it seems that humans do discriminate. Even more troubling is the fact that the South African government, which has won accolades as a global leader in a science and human rights-based response to the pandemic, is scoring little better than the Trumps and Johnsons when it comes to ensuring the protection of migrants and refugees from both SARS-Cov-2 and its economic impact.

Over the last few weeks one of the most haunting sounds I have heard has been the cries of hungry, sometimes starving, migrant communities pleading for access to food. I see it on WhatsApp groups. I hear it in conversations. It is expressed in an anonymous article by an Ethiopian refugee...