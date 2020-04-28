South Africa: Not Enough Food Parcels for Mamelodi West Residents

28 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

Scores of Mamelodi West residents who packed the Mamelodi Baptist Church in Pretoria on Tuesday hoping to get a food parcel, had to be asked to leave after the parcels ran out.

The Collen Mashawana Foundation was in the area to distribute food parcels, masks and clothes to residents and those housed at the church.

More than 50 people who were left displaced after floods destroyed their homes in the area last year are housed on the church's premises.

The foundation previously donated blankets and mattresses to the flood victims and returned again to offer social relief during the lockdown as the country fights Covid-19.

Long queues snaked outside the church on Tuesday, and scores did not have vouchers to collect parcels.

Senior pastor at the church Thembelani Jentile said when the lockdown started last month, the church realised there were many needy residents and decided to offer meals.

He said when they saw the queues were getting longer during the breakfast and lunch servings, they sought assistance from organisations to offer food parcels to them.

The pastor added that people submitted their names. He said the church had assessed who in the community should get parcels and targeted the most vulnerable.

"People are hungry. You can imagine that when they see something, they are worried that they will be left out," he said.

"We keep calming them and making them aware that almost everyone will get but not everyone. We don't have that capacity. We are working with the voucher system and it helps us a bit, otherwise we would have a stampede."

He added that while the social development department had promised food to the people, it had not yet arrived and had made residents anxious.

Resident Jack Simelane, however, said he was concerned about what criteria was being used to register and distribute the vouchers.

Simelane said it seemed that those who were well connected managed to access vouchers.

He said when they arrived at the church they were told that people had previously registered. He said they were not aware that someone was going around registering people.

"What criteria was really used? If you can see for yourself here, some people, if you can go to their homes, they have workers, police and nurses but others don't," Simelane said.

"There is a 93-year-old woman who doesn't have anyone to support her, what about her? She cannot walk and come to this church."

He said it would have been better if the church went door to door to register people for food parcels, especially vulnerable homes.

Simelane said residents were also willing to assist in identifying who were most needy.

Collen Mashawana, chairperson and founder of the Mashawana Foundation, said while they would like to assist everyone in the area, they could not. He said they were, however, working with government to meet the needs of everyone.

"We are also encouraging other citizens and other community members to assist one another. As the Collen Mashawana Foundation, we will do this much," he said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.