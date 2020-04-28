Namibia: Katima Food Vendors Back in Business

Informal traders at the Katima Mulilo open market started operating yesterday after a month of closure.

All markets across the country were shut down in March after president Hage Geingob declared a Covid-19 state of emergency.

However, the government amended the regulations to allow informal traders to sell certain items which are regarded as essential.

The Namibian spoke to some of the vendors who expressed happiness to be re-opening their stalls despite the strict regulations they must follow to stem the spread of Covid-19.

"The past month was very hard because I did not have an income to support my family like I used to. It was a huge loss for me because in a good month, I would make about N$2 000. However, I am very happy that I can start selling food again. I am, however, bothered by the fact that we are not allowed to cook food here. If we cook the food at home as required, it will not be warm when the customers come. That will be a challenge for our businesses," said Brenda Sihope.

Sihope also added that she thought she would use the emergency income grant to buy food for her family but she did not receive anything, although she applied four times.

Another food vendor, Priscah Mafenyeho, told The Namibian, that although she is happy that they are allowed to sell again, she fears for her life as Covid-19 is a very dangerous disease.

"I find myself in a very difficult situation because it's a choice between the possibility of getting sick and earning an income for my family. However, since I have to put food on the table, I just have to sell the food. I will ensure that I follow the strict regulations to protect myself," she said.

Another vendor, Regina Mushabati, who sells dried fish, said she will not make much money even if the market is opened because her customers are mostly from outside the region.

"My income comes from outside the region as far as Owamboland, and now with the lockdown, it is as good as being closed. Locals really do not buy dried fish as they prefer fresh fish more, so for us we will have to wait until the lockdown is over to make a real income," she said.

Former mayor of the town, Georgina Mwiya-Simataa, yesterday donated soap, sanitisers and gloves to be used by the vendors. The donation was received by governor Lawrence Sampofu.

Sampofu said everyone who will be given permits will show their names, residential address and the items they are selling.

"If found with an item which does not appear on your permit, it will be confiscated immediately. The market administrators along with the police and soldiers will be checking on you to see if you are adhering to the regulations," he said.