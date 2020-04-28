South Africa: Too Many Cooks Spoil the SAA Business Rescue Broth

analysis

The business rescue practitioners, government and trade unions all have conflicting ideas on how to rescue SAA. This is protracting business rescue proceedings, which have been ongoing for five months. According to the Companies Act, such proceedings should ideally last for three months.

The agreement by the government and business rescue practitioners to not liquidate SAA (for now) and delay the retrenchment of about 5,000 workers is another attempt to kick the airline's possible collapse down the road.

The agreement between both parties, which was announced by the government at the weekend, will extend business rescue proceedings that have been ongoing for five months and haven't yet yielded a firm decision about SAA's fate.

After realising that the more than R20-billion in successive government bailouts awarded to SAA over the past six years couldn't keep the airline afloat because it was bankrupt, the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) placed SAA under business rescue on 5 December 2019. The DPE oversees the airline's operations as its sole shareholder.

According to the Companies Act, which governs business rescue proceedings in SA, such proceedings should ideally last for three months. And by this score, SAA's business rescue proceedings should have been concluded in...