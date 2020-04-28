Namibia: Union Wants Risk Allowance for Health Workers

The Public Service Union of Namibia says it plans engaging the government to secure risk allowance for health workers at the front line of the Covid-19 fight.

Risk allowance is generally given to employees working in dangerous environments like ammunition factories, chemical handling, and operating huge cranes or in special field forces.

Acting PSUN secretary general, Ujama Kaahangoro last week said health workers do not get any risk allowance despite doing dangerous work and the union plans engaging the government on that.

At the moment, front line health workers at Robert Mugabe clinic who are fighting the Covid-19 pandemic in Windhoek, have been given separate accommodation from their families.

Kaahangoro said it is important to have incentives for these health workers as they are on the front line in the fight against the pandemic.

"We are in contact with our international partners to ask them how to prepare modalities to approach the government," he said.

The unionist believes that if there is an incentive for health workers, people will be encouraged to apply to assist as well, adding that those who are currently doing it might not want to continue as it may not be part of their duties.

Kaahangoro said not providing an incentive for health workers was an oversight by the government when they were setting up the current emergency budget. He added that if the union had been consulted, they would have advised the government on how to approach the situation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Health Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Finance ministry spokesperson Tonateni Shidhudhu on Sunday said as of now, there is no submission made to provide extra incentives to the front line workers handling Covid-19 cases.

Shidhudhu further said that if a submission is made, it will be discussed with all the stakeholders just like any other submission.

The spokesperson, however, noted that precautionary measures have been put in place to minimise the risk of contracting the virus among the frontline personnel, including the health workers.

"The ministry of health has been given exemption in the procurement procedures, to ensure a speedy process in the procurement of essential materials including protective clothes. The decision was made to mitigate the lengthy process of acquiring the necessary tools," he said.

Meanwhile in Erongo region, where four cases were previously confirmed, chief principal officer of the health directorate Dr Amir Shaker last week said there were no dedicated healthcare workers for the Covid-19 cases.

He said all medical personal in the region are expected to work with the cases and they have been trained in screening, admitting and counselling patients.

In addition, there are houses identified by the mayors in the four major towns in the region (Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, Omaruru and Karibib) to accommodate healthcare workers who might be exposed to the virus.

"If one is exposed to the virus, we have a place to keep them away from their families. Those working on cases do not leave the facilities. All district hospitals that have Covid-19 treatment facilities have received protective gear although we cannot say we have enough," added Shaker.