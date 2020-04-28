South Africa: Why Maintaining Even Some Form of Fitness Routine Is Important

analysis

The benefits of exercise are well-known: it builds immunity as well as improves our general sense of well-being by reducing anxiety. And even during lockdown, it's worth trying to keep working out.

Research published by The Lancet in 2018 suggests that regular exercise is even better at protecting us against infection than a healthy diet combined with long hours of sleep.

But what effect could a drop in our fitness regime have on the overall goals we had achieved?

Professor Ross Tucker is a Cape Town-based sport scientist who recently spoke about the benefits of detraining or diminished training during lockdown in an online video. In his talk, he pointed out that the way detraining is done will have an effect on how much fitness one loses and, by implication, how much work one will have to do at a later stage to regain that fitness.

Tucker also quoted research showing that by retaining as little as 20% of one's normal routine, we will lose 50% less fitness as compared to stopping completely. In short: keeping up with some sort of exercise is always better than dropping it all, and you'll feel the benefits once you're back in your normal...