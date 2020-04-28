South Africa: SA Express Placed Under Provisional Liquidation

28 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

SA Express, whose flight routes typically serve smaller cities in South Africa, becomes the first state-owned entity to be placed under provisional liquidation after the failure of its business rescue process.

The High Court in Johannesburg granted an order on Tuesday 28 April 2020 for the provisional liquidation of SA Express, the state-owned airline that was placed under businesses rescue by the same court on 6 February.

SA Express, whose flight routes typically serve smaller cities in SA, becomes the first state-owned entity to be placed under provisional liquidation after the failure of its business rescue process.

The appointed business rescue practitioners of SA Express, Phahlani Mkhombo and Daniel Terblanche, launched an urgent court application on 25 March to provisionally liquidate the airline because it has completely run out of cash and had no reasonable prospects of being rescued.

The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), which oversees the operations of SA Express as its sole shareholder, did not oppose the provisional liquidation application.

In a hearing about the liquidation application on Tuesday 28 April, which was held via a Zoom video call, Judge Mpostoli Twala said Mkhombo and Terblanche had satisfied the merits of having SA Express placed under provisional...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.