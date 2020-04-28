South Africa: SA Express Placed Under Provisional Liquidation

analysis

SA Express, whose flight routes typically serve smaller cities in South Africa, becomes the first state-owned entity to be placed under provisional liquidation after the failure of its business rescue process.

The High Court in Johannesburg granted an order on Tuesday 28 April 2020 for the provisional liquidation of SA Express, the state-owned airline that was placed under businesses rescue by the same court on 6 February.

The appointed business rescue practitioners of SA Express, Phahlani Mkhombo and Daniel Terblanche, launched an urgent court application on 25 March to provisionally liquidate the airline because it has completely run out of cash and had no reasonable prospects of being rescued.

The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), which oversees the operations of SA Express as its sole shareholder, did not oppose the provisional liquidation application.

In a hearing about the liquidation application on Tuesday 28 April, which was held via a Zoom video call, Judge Mpostoli Twala said Mkhombo and Terblanche had satisfied the merits of having SA Express placed under provisional...