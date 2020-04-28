Namibia: GDP Expected to Massively Contract By 6.9 Percent in 2020 - Central Bank

Photo: Pixabay
...
28 April 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia's economic prospects have weakened substantially since the last update in February, due to the negative impact of COVID-19, with real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expected to contract by 6.9% this year.

This is according to the Bank of Namibia's latest economic outlook report released on 25 April.

According to the outlook, the deep contraction estimated for 2020 is attributed to the outbreak of COVID-19, which led to travel restrictions across the world and lockdowns in many countries.

The sectors expected to be most affected by travel restrictions include hotels and restaurants, mining and quarrying, beverages amongst others. This forecast assumes that travel restrictions will remain in place until the end of July.

The 6.9% contraction estimated for 2020 is a severe deterioration from a 1.5% growth that was projected in the February 2020 update. While this contraction is expected, it is also expected that GDP will recover to a growth of 1.8% in 2021, the central bank said.

Furthermore, the International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook for April 2020, projects that the global economy will contract substantially in 2020, with the contraction projected for both advanced and emerging market and developing economies.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.