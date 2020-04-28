Namibia: COVID-19 Flings Online Shopping Open

Embracing the fourth Industrial Revolution continues being a challenge in Namibia, and technological advancements such as online or e-trading have not caught up on the local market.

However, with the country reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, with 16 confirmed cases, a clarion call has been made for Namibians to embrace online shopping, as it is not only efficient and easy, but it also enables people to avoid crowds.

Trade minister Lucia Iipumbu last week said since the lockdown came into effect on 27 March for three weeks, and was extended by another two weeks to 4 May, the government has been advocating e-commerce and e-trading, arguing that such arrangements are safe, especially when it comes to practising social distancing.

"The initiative cannot only come from the government but also from the traders themselves. To a certain extent, some businesses have re-modelled and customised their services to e-trading. I have also seen some restaurants and food outlets that have devised mechanisms for ordering and delivery of food parcels to customers.

"We are encouraging such arrangements, and when we talk about the fourth Industrial Revolution, that is where we are headed. Going forward, we will look at legislation to see how we effect this," she said.

The Namibian spoke to some traders who own online shops to better understand traffic to their sites since the lockdown, and they agreed that the lockdown had brought a lot of business.

The founder of the online shop 'Tambula', Jerobeam Mwedihanga said the concept was put together in October 2019, with the official launch of the shop slated for May, but due to the lockdown, it was launched on 1 April already. The Tambula platform is used to sell a variety of products for different suppliers.

"The lockdown presented an opportunity for us and we grabbed it. I must say the response has been good and traffic is picking up, seeing that we have only been live for 21 days. There is, however, still a lot of work to be done in terms of marketing and showing the people that it's actually safe and easy.

"We want you to shop anything you can imagine and if you can't find it on our platform, we have a contact page where you can send a request for us to find it for you," he said.

He added that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) might also use their platform to market and sell products they have on offer.

"I have seen that most shops are only available in the big towns and there's a limited number of SMEs in our shopping malls because of high rent charges and high operational costs," Mwedihanga noted.

Another online platform, iShopping established in 2018 takes pride in its use of technology and simulating a virtual mall experience. Ishopping & Delivery is an online business developed to make shopping experience easier and more effective.

Co-founder Sem David said since the lockdown, business has been more active and traffic to the site has increased. "Due to the lockdown, we received lot of orders and business is going well," he said.

Borwa Biltong shop co-owner James Cumming told The Namibian the idea behind his shop was to always have an online offering as well, seeing that the world over, online shopping has become popular.

"It was always our idea. We thought it would be a better strategy to sell online as a way to expand while keeping our costs down. With physical shops, in order to create a presence and reach more customers countrywide, you need to physically set up more shops in other towns, but with online shopping you do not need that," he said.

He said although the 'physical' shop was started in 2018, the online came at a later stage (towards the end of 2019), as embracing digital platforms in Namibia remains a challenge. He said customers are still not comfortable giving their credit card information, and/or personal information on online platforms when shopping.

"The mindset of Namibians is to physically shop and go home, rather than going on the internet and ordering their goods that are delivered. Towards the end of last year, things started changing and bigger shops started offering their products online. The idea is starting to gain momentum.

"We had a lot of traffic on our site, but we did not have any sales, instead, people would view products online and call in or come pick up at the shop. However, the lockdown has turned things in our favour and people are now using the site to shop," he said.

Email: [email protected]