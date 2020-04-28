South Africa: Freedom's Just Another Word, for Nothing Left to Lose... Except Life As We Know It

opinion

Even as we 'celebrate' our Freedom Day, it is our duty as citizens to accept that our freedom of movement will remain tampered with and that all of us will remain isolated from each other, and from our lives in order to avoid the extinction of humankind.

Freedom Day on 27 April 2020 marked an important day on the South African historical and human rights calendar. It was then that we fondly remember the late President Nelson Mandela's 20 April 1964 speech during the Rivonia Trial that changed the path of history in South Africa.

Just as a reminder, in his speech Mandela spoke of dedicating his life to the "struggle of the African people". That he "fought against white domination, and I have fought against black domination", and most importantly, that he "cherished the ideal of a democratic and free society in which all persons live together in harmony and with equal opportunities".

Dr Divine Fuh, writing in Daily Maverick on 24 April 2020, in part chronicles the anatomy and development of the lockdown regulations in South Africa, which date back to 15 March 2020 when President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a State of National Disaster and advised the public...