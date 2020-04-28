South Africa: Katherine-Mary Pichulik, Ethical Jewellery Brand Designer

28 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Emilie Gambade

The pandemic has affected most aspects of life and the world of design, art and culture is no exception. In this series, we talk to artists, creatives, designers and musicians about their work and what inspires them in these surreal times.

Armed with a BA in fine arts and a diploma in pastry making, Katherine-Mary Pichulik launched her eponymous brand in 2013. Her idea was not to create yet another accessory brand on an already-crowded market; instead, she wanted to show "the potential for design to make a significant contribution to the economy while facilitating impact and development for women in Africa".

For the past seven years, PICHULIK has been growing not only its reach, gracing the ears and necks of Solange Knowles or Meghan Markle, but also finding a place on the shelves of Bloomingdales, Anthropologie and MOMA. Katherine-Mary was named Accessory Designer of the Year by African Fashion International in 2014 and a "South African Gazelle top 40 SMME".

Each piece designed by her team of dedicated craftswomen is like "a talisman, handcrafted from unexpected, organic materials into distinctive forms that share the stories of brave women and celebrate empowering feminine narratives. Each collection captures a different chapter...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

