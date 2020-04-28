South Africa: Freedom Day - Apartheid's Culture of Authority Lingers On

27 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By David Bilchitz

To usher in the era demanded by our Constitution, all South Africans must resist arbitrary exercises of authority and hold the government to account for measures it has adopted.

As South Africa celebrated Freedom Day, its people were locked up in their homes. On this day in 1994, the nation stood in long queues rediscovering the common humanity of its people, irrespective of race, and experienced the power of human social connection. Today we are required to remain in social isolation. Unlike under the apartheid regime, these measures are justified as a means to protect those most fundamental of goods for all - health and life.

Nevertheless, despite the good intentions of the lockdown and the justifiability of some of its measures, the response by the government has demonstrated our as-yet imperfect transformation into a constitutional democracy.

An influential article by a brilliant legal scholar who died young - Etienne Mureinik - argues that the new constitutional order in South Africa must be understood as a move away from a "culture of authority" to a "culture of justification". In a "culture of authority", a decision is legitimate simply if it is issued by the branch of the state authorised to...

