South Africa: Western Cape - This Is How the Province Is Tackling the COVID-19 Crisis

28 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ricardo Mackenzie

The Covid-19 pandemic poses a threat not only to health, but also our livelihoods, freedoms, and future security. It is an all-encompassing crisis, the likes of which we have not witnessed before.

Keeping residents consistently updated with reliable, accurate, and helpful information based on accurate data must be a core priority for any responsible government when facing a significant challenge such as this.

The Western Cape government, led by the premier, embarked on a massive communications campaign rolled out long before the first fatality was recorded. Covering radio, TV, print, online, and social media, the premier has kept residents up to date on all information necessary for our battle to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Awareness strategies and programmes have supported all stakeholders, whether in business, public, or NGO sectors.

The department of the premier has coordinated these communication efforts and overseen leadership of the various provincial government departments, as we recognise the whole-of-society approach is now more important than ever in tackling our biggest shared challenge to date.

Health

Over 25,000 Covid-19 tests have been conducted to date, with ongoing screening and testing continuously taking place in prioritised communities based on the most reliable data and information.

Seven triage...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.