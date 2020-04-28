South Africa: Western Cape - This Is How the Province Is Tackling the COVID-19 Crisis

opinion

The Covid-19 pandemic poses a threat not only to health, but also our livelihoods, freedoms, and future security. It is an all-encompassing crisis, the likes of which we have not witnessed before.

Keeping residents consistently updated with reliable, accurate, and helpful information based on accurate data must be a core priority for any responsible government when facing a significant challenge such as this.

The Western Cape government, led by the premier, embarked on a massive communications campaign rolled out long before the first fatality was recorded. Covering radio, TV, print, online, and social media, the premier has kept residents up to date on all information necessary for our battle to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Awareness strategies and programmes have supported all stakeholders, whether in business, public, or NGO sectors.

The department of the premier has coordinated these communication efforts and overseen leadership of the various provincial government departments, as we recognise the whole-of-society approach is now more important than ever in tackling our biggest shared challenge to date.

Health

Over 25,000 Covid-19 tests have been conducted to date, with ongoing screening and testing continuously taking place in prioritised communities based on the most reliable data and information.

Seven triage...