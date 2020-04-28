South Africa: COVID-19 - the Science, the Politics and Suspension of Rights

opinion

One thing science can tell us (as can the study of history) is that this pandemic ends in only one of two ways. Either populations achieve immunity, or we achieve some sort of resistance to the disease.

In this time of crisis it is comforting to have a president who refers to science and scientific evidence as a guide to his decision making.

We are further comforted when an actual scientist, or at least someone trained as one, presents the government's response and planning for the coronavirus pandemic.

We are grateful that fate has put Cyril Ramaphosa in charge and not those who serve under him in his Cabinet, themselves mostly leftovers from the Nine Lost Years under the profoundly corrupt Zuma regime. "Imagine if this had happened under his watch?" we ask ourselves. As, on cue, our gratefulness turns to something more like pride when we watch the antics of the president of the United States.

And yet we should be careful about all this because, in relation to the coronavirus, science does not have any clear answers of what to do - besides, this changes all the time (What Covid-19 can teach us about being wrong), there is...