South Africa: COVID-19 - the Science, the Politics and Suspension of Rights

28 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Dirk De Vos

One thing science can tell us (as can the study of history) is that this pandemic ends in only one of two ways. Either populations achieve immunity, or we achieve some sort of resistance to the disease.

In this time of crisis it is comforting to have a president who refers to science and scientific evidence as a guide to his decision making.

We are further comforted when an actual scientist, or at least someone trained as one, presents the government's response and planning for the coronavirus pandemic.

We are grateful that fate has put Cyril Ramaphosa in charge and not those who serve under him in his Cabinet, themselves mostly leftovers from the Nine Lost Years under the profoundly corrupt Zuma regime. "Imagine if this had happened under his watch?" we ask ourselves. As, on cue, our gratefulness turns to something more like pride when we watch the antics of the president of the United States.

And yet we should be careful about all this because, in relation to the coronavirus, science does not have any clear answers of what to do - besides, this changes all the time (What Covid-19 can teach us about being wrong), there is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.