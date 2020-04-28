Tanzania: Mwinyi Re-Elected President, Mrema Among New Ministers

Dar es Salaam — The presidential election in Zanzibar was held on October 21, 1990, a week before the October 28 General Election of the United Republic of Tanzania took place.

Millions of Tanzanians from different parts of the country turned up to vote for president of the United Republic and as well Members of Parliament (MPs) of their choice.

The election of MPs was held in 172 constituencies out of 180 after contesting lawmakers in eight constituencies sailed through unopposed.

Among the voters who cast their ballots in the early morning of voting day at the Kivukoni CCM Branch polling station in Ilala District, Dar es Salaam, was President Ali Hassan Mwinyi, who was seeking reelection.

The others were CCM Deputy Chairman Rashidi Kawawa, who cast his vote at the Mikoroshoni CCM party branch polling station in Kinondoni District and followed by the party's secretary general, Horace Kolimba, who voted at Kwembe Village's polling station in Kinondoni District.

The returning officer of the Kivukoni polling station, Bosco Buzali, said Mr Mwinyi was the 60th person to cast his vote at the polling station.

The results of the polls started to be announced two days after the elections were held on October 30. At least 16 MPs, who were seeking reelection lost their seats in the polls. Among those who got a majority vote win was Prime Minister and First Vice President Joseph Warioba, who contested for the Bunda parliamentary seat.

Major General Muhidin Kimario, who was contesting for the Moshi Urban parliamentary seat, was among those MPs, who failed to retain their seats as he was defeated by his opponent, John Peter Mwanga.

Major Gen Kimario, who once sailed through unopposed when he contested for the seat in the 1985 polls, collected merely 5,278 votes against his opponent's 15,056. Another government leader who lost his parliamentary seat was a veteran politician, Mr Paul Bomani, who was the minister of State in the President's Office. Mr Bomani contested in the Mwanza constituency.

Joseph Mungai (Mufindi), Hannington Mfaume (Shinyanga Urban), Peniel ole Saitabau (Arumeru West) and Timothy Shindika (Sengerema) were among those MPs, who failed to be reelected.

Also making the list of losers were Jacob Chibwana (Tunduru), Mbegu Malipula (Kibaha), Mohammed Mswahili (Pangani), Peter Feer (Muheza), Mohammed Ramiya Baruti (Bagamoyo), James Yamungu (Kawe) and Seif Nalinga (Newala).

However, Mr Mateo Qaresi, who was the minister in the Office of minister for Local Government, Community Government, Cooperatives and Marketing, successfully retained his Babati parliamentary seat.

Mr Quresi was joined by Mr Jackson Makweta (Njombe North), who was minister of State in the President's Office (Defence), Mr Marcel Komanya (Misungwi), who was in charge of Lands, Natural Resources and Tourism ministry and Jakaya Kikwete (Bagamoyo), who was minister for Energy, Minerals and Water.

Among the Deputy ministers, who were reelected as MPs in the polls was Abdulrahman Kinana (Arusha Urban), who was the minister for Defence. He garnered 28,916 votes while his opponent, Mr Hassan Mohamed Munkhali raked in 3,221 votes.

Joining Kinana were Simai Pandu Makame (Home Affairs), Jared Ghachocha and Ukiwaona Ditopile Mzuzuri (Communications and Works).

Seven ministers in the immediate past Cabinet namely, Charles Kabeho (Health), Cleopa Msuya (Trade and Industry), Steven Kibona (Finance), Amran Mayagila (Education), Joseph Rwegasira (Labour) and Pius Ng'wandu (Communications and Works) also sailed through unopposed.

Deputy ministers Juma Hamad Omari (Finance) and Frederick Sumaye (Agriculture) also sailed through unopposed.

The results of the presidential election were announced on November 3rd at 4pm, whereby Ali Hassan Mwinyi was declared winner after getting 95.5 percent of all the valid votes cast. 'YES ' votes were 5,195,124 out of 5,441,286 all votes cast. 'NO' votes numbered 117,126 (2.2 percent) while 102,678 votes were declared 'spoiled.' Some 7,288,255 people had registered to vote.

On November 8, 1990 Mwinyi began another five-year term of leading Tanzania after his swearing-in ceremony that took place at the Karimjee Grounds in Dar es Salaam Region. Mwinyi was sworn-in at 10:55am by then Tanzania Chief Justice Francis Nyalali. His swearing-in ceremony was also witnessed by Cabinet Secretary Paul Rupia; three religious leaders from different denominations, judges and chiefs of defence and security.

Shortly after Mwinyi took his oath of office, Rupia, who doubled as the President's Secretary General, mentioned the name of the President-elect by saying, "Ndugu Ali Hassan Mwinyi is the President-elect of the United Republic of Tanzania."

For his part, Mwinyi, who was sworn-in by Chief Justice Francis Nyalali, said, "I, Ali Hassan Mwinyi, swear that I will be faithful to Tanzania and serve it with all my heart and that I will preserve, protect and defend the Constitution in accordance with the laws put in place, may God help me." In forming his Cabinet, President-elect Mwinyi appointed Mr John Malecela (56) Prime Minister and First Vice President of the United Republic Tanzania.

Mr Malecela together with Zanzibar President and Chairman of the Revolutionary Government, Dr Salmin Amour, were sworn-in on November 9 at State House in Dar es Salaam.

Dr Salmin was sworn-in to hold the position of Second Vice President of the United Republic.

After Mwinyi was sworn-in, Mr Malecela and Dr Amour were handed with documents approving their appointments, the Constitution of the United Republic, the election manifesto and the guideline of the Cabinet of Ministers. Prior to his new post, Malecela was Tanzania's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, a position that he held from August 1989. Later, on November 9, President Mwinyi formed his 23 member Cabinet with new faces, Edward Lowassa, Horace Kolimba, Abubakar Mgumia, Prof Philemon Sarungi, William Shija and Augustine Mrema.

Joseph Warioba, who was Prime Minister and First Vice President in the Cabinet that ended its tenure, was appointed minister for Regional Administration and Local Government.

President Mwinyi also created new ministries: Community Development; Women and Children; Science, Technology and Higher Education; Tourism, Natural Resources and Environment.

The ministry of Educationcame to be known as the ministry of Education and Culture, while the ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development was renamed ministry of Agriculture, Livestock Development and Cooperatives. The Cabinet comprised 17 ministries with 23 ministers including three ministers of State in the President's Office, Planning, Public Service, Defence and National Service; minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office and two ministers without portfolios.

In the new Cabinet, the number of deputy ministers was reduced to seven, who were in the ministries of Finance; Trade and Industry; Foreign Affairs and International Relations, and Home Affairs. The Cabinet that ended its tenure consisted of 14 ministers.

Among the ministers who were in the Cabinet that ended its tenure - but were left out in the new Cabinet - included Paul Bomani, (State in the President's Office, Special Tasks), Pius Ng'wandu (Communications and Works), Stephen Wassira (Agriculture and Livestock Development), Charles Kileo (State in the Prime Minister's Office, Regional Administration) and Mateo Qaresi (State in the ministry of Local Government, Community Development, Cooperatives and Marketing).

The deputy ministers who were not reappointed in the new government were Ukiwaona Ditopile Mzuzuri and Jared Ghachocha (Communications and Works); Rajab Mbano, Chabanga Hassan Dyaamwale (Lands, Natural Resources and Tourism) and Evarist Mwanansao (Agriculture and Livestock Development).

The new Cabinet was formed by Prime Minister and First Vice President John Malecela; Kighoma Malima (in the President's Office, Planning), Fatma Said Ali (minister of State, Public Service), Amran Mayagila (minister of State, Defence and National Service) and Edward Lowassa (minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office).

It also included Rashidi Kawawa and Horace Kolimba (without portfolios), Joseph Warioba (Regional Administration and Local Government), Stephen Kibona (Finance), Nalaila Kiula (Works), Jackson Makwetta (Communications and Transport), Anna Abdallah (Agriculture, Livestock and Cooperatives) and Cleopa Msuya (Trade and Industry).

Also appointed into the new Cabinet were Jakaya Kikwete (Energy and Minerals), Abubakar Mgumia (Tourism, Natural Resources and Environment), Charles Kabeho (Education and Culture), Marcel Komanya (Lands, Housing and Urban Development), Philemon Sarungi (Health), Benjamin Mkapa (Information and Broadcasting) and Ahmed Hassan Diria (Foreign Affairs and International Relations)

Dr William Shija (Science, Technology and Higher Education), Augustine Mrema (Home Affairs), Joseph Rwegasira (Labour and Youth Development) and Anna Makinda (Community Development, Women and Children) were also appointed into the new Cabinet.

President Mwinyi also appointed seven deputy ministers namely, Emmanuel Mwambulukutu (Regional Administration and Local Government), Frederick Sumaye (Agriculture, Livestock and Cooperatives), Ernest Nyanda (Defence and National Service), Juma Omar (Finance), Nicas Mahinda (Trade and Industry), Abdulrahman Kinana (Foreign Affairs and International Relations) na Simai Pandu Makame (Mambo ya Ndani).

All the ministers were sworn-in to start their jobs, but some without permanent secretaries. However, Wednesday on November 14 the president appointed new permanent secretaries.

They were George Mlingwa (Works), Prof Mark Mwandosya (Water, Energy and Minerals), Dr. Mohamed Gharib Bilal (Science, Technology and Higher Education), Chrispin Mbapila (Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation) and Rose Lugemba (Community Development, Women and Children).

In the next edition we are going to see how Members of Parliament of the nation together with Special Seats MPs were obtained soon after the 1990 polls.