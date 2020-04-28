Gambia: Foreign Ministry Gives Update On Gambians Situation in China

Following concerns expressed about reports of testing and quarantine of Africans including Gambian nationals to forestall covid-19 in Guangzhou, China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, through its Embassy in Beijing conducted enquiries about the situation and received the following update:

A male Gambian student and his spouse quarantined on 9 April 2020 have been released from the hotel and are now back at their residence.

Another male student who was quarantined in his dormitory on 11 April 2020 was also released on 18 April 2020. The covid-19 test conducted on him was negative.

On Sunday 19 April 2020, a young Gambian male student was released after he had tested negative for covid-19.

Another male student was released on 21 April 2020 after testing negative for covid-19.

In addition, 4 Gambian businessmen, one student and a spouse of one of the Gambian businessmen were also released from isolation in their residences on Wednesday 15 April 2020. All of them had tested negative for covid-19.

Additional information reaching this ministry indicates that all Gambian students in Wuhan and other provinces have commenced online classes since 17 February 2020.

The Gambia Embassy in Beijing remains committed to assisting our Gambian nationals in dealing with any challenges they may face. The Ministry therefore encourages all Gambians in China to remain in constant contact with the Gambian Embassy in Beijing.