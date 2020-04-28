Gambia Has 1 Active Case, Senegal Registers 57 of COVID-19

Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Lamin Samateh has informed that the country has only one active case of novel coronavirus (covid-19), with no probable case.

Dr. Samateh made these remarks on Friday at the Health Ministry's daily press briefing at his office in Banjul.

He said six laboratory test results were received, and all tested negative for covid-19; two of which were repeat test results of active case.

He added that a second consecutive negative test result for each of the two cases is indicative of recovery from covid-19; while one new person (Gambian) was intercepted and taken into quarantine from the Jiboroh border post.

Health minister said people were discharged after testing negative for coronavirus upon completion of mandatory quarantine period; "out of a total of 105 low-risk contacts of the recently confirmed cases, 99 were successfully followed up and the country has 95 persons under quarantine."

Dr. Samateh has renewed calls on Gambians to adhere to the safety precaution measures from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ministry of Health in order to combat the spread of covid-19 in the country.

Meanwhile, Mambury Njie, the minister of Finance and Economic Affairs has disclosed that the government of The Gambia has released D160 million to fight the covid-19 pandemic in the country.

He said this was a request from the Ministry of Health from a budgeted amount of D512 million for covid-19.

"The areas we have spent the D60 million are the allowances for the frontline workers across the country, travel expenses, medical hospital equipment such as ventilators in the health facilities across the country and some office equipment, while D100 million has been spent on the people on quarantine to pay their hotel accommodation and food," he said.

Senegal announces 57 new cases of covid-19

Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday announced 57 positive cases of covid-19, bringing the total to 671 positive cases, 283 recoveries, 8 deaths and 380 under treatment.

Africa has confirmed 30,367 cases, 9,107 have recovered and 1,378 deaths.

In the world 2,920,905 positive cases of covid-19 have been confirmed with 203,269 deaths, WHO reported yesterday.