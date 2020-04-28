Gambia: Ramadan Message From Khalif General of Bansang

27 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Asalaamou Alaikum Wa rahmatullah Wa barakathu Alhamdoulillah Rabbil Aalameen. We thank almighty Allah for making us witness the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan .May Allah SWT grant us the favour of completing it in good health and according to His wish .May Allah SWT accept our fast and our devotions and duas, forgive us our sins and give us the chance again next year Aaameen

This year Ramadan comes under difficult circumstances of the corona pandemic which is a grave threat to the health of our communities and a grave challenge to our religious practices and to our social system, with physical distancing. But our hearts remain together despite physical separation.

We pray that Allah SWT in this holy month protects us and our communities from this scourge of coronavirus Aaameen

May Allah SWT lift this scourge from our communities and the rest of the world and grant us the chance to be together in peace good health and in full devotion to Him. Aaameen Yaa Rahman Yaa Raheem has Rabbal Aalameen..

I counsel all person's to turn to Allah SWT in this difficult situation with prayer for His divine intervention for He has power over all things.

I counsel all to be patient and comply with measures taken or advised by government no matter how inconvenient for they are for the public benefit

I counsel lastly but equally important for each a d everyone of us to take necessary measures of protection for ourselves, our families, our neighbours and all those with whom we come into contact so that together we can defeat this scourge.

Alhaji Hassan B. Jallow

Khalif General, Bansang

