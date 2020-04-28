Gambia Wants U.S. to Temporarily Release Gambians in Custody

Dr. Momodou Tangara, the minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad has recently disclosed to parliamentarians that as a result of the intensity and rapidity of the spread of covid-19, his Ministry is currently engaging its mission in Washington to appeal to the U.S. authorities based on humanitarian grounds for Gambians who are under the custody of the Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) of the United States of America to be temporarily released until such time the threat of covid-19 has been substantially reduced.

"Our Mission in Washington has also designated Honourary Consul in States that have significant amount of Gambians in the U.S. to serve as liaison between the communities and the embassy. However, we wish to regrettably inform you that two adult female Gambians succumbed to the covid-19 in USA."

The minister stated that in North Carolina few Gambians caught the virus but certainly with mild symptoms and has fully recovered. He added that in New York, the number of affected Gambians is not yet established but the confirmed victims either fully recovered or are recovering well.

He said the Gambian communities in Canada and Brazil have also been contacted and they are informed that no Gambian has been infected or killed by the virus.

"Even though our mission lacks the necessary funds to provide support to the affected Gambians, our mission in the Washington is currently providing both moral and advisory support as required."

Following series of consultations with Gambia's embassy in Beijing, minister explained the current situation of Gambians in Guangzhou, saying a Gambian Businessman in Guangzhou who was on quarantine at Tao Jin hotel has been released from isolation on Wednesday 15 April 2020 after tested negative.

He disclosed that 23 Gambians in Senegal including seven children, 10 in Mali, three in Malaysia, four in London, and six in Nigeria are stranded.