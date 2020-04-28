Gambia Wants U.S. to Temporarily Release Gambians in Custody

27 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

Dr. Momodou Tangara, the minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad has recently disclosed to parliamentarians that as a result of the intensity and rapidity of the spread of covid-19, his Ministry is currently engaging its mission in Washington to appeal to the U.S. authorities based on humanitarian grounds for Gambians who are under the custody of the Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) of the United States of America to be temporarily released until such time the threat of covid-19 has been substantially reduced.

"Our Mission in Washington has also designated Honourary Consul in States that have significant amount of Gambians in the U.S. to serve as liaison between the communities and the embassy. However, we wish to regrettably inform you that two adult female Gambians succumbed to the covid-19 in USA."

The minister stated that in North Carolina few Gambians caught the virus but certainly with mild symptoms and has fully recovered. He added that in New York, the number of affected Gambians is not yet established but the confirmed victims either fully recovered or are recovering well.

He said the Gambian communities in Canada and Brazil have also been contacted and they are informed that no Gambian has been infected or killed by the virus.

"Even though our mission lacks the necessary funds to provide support to the affected Gambians, our mission in the Washington is currently providing both moral and advisory support as required."

Following series of consultations with Gambia's embassy in Beijing, minister explained the current situation of Gambians in Guangzhou, saying a Gambian Businessman in Guangzhou who was on quarantine at Tao Jin hotel has been released from isolation on Wednesday 15 April 2020 after tested negative.

He disclosed that 23 Gambians in Senegal including seven children, 10 in Mali, three in Malaysia, four in London, and six in Nigeria are stranded.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.