Tanzania: COVID-19 - Airtel Tanzania Donates Sh700 Million to Support Health Workers

Dar es Salaam — Airtel Tanzania has today, April 27 confirmed that it will contribute Sh700 milion to the Ministry for Health primarily to support health workers on the frontline in the battle against COVID-19.

The announcement was made during a handing over ceremony to the Minister of Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Ummy Mwalimu.

Speaking today in Dar es Salaam during the handover of the cheque to the Minister for Health, Ummy Mwalimu, Airtel Tanzania board chairman Gabriel Malata they were encouraged by the steps that the government has taken so far

'I take this opportunity to congratulate the government on the good measures it has been taking since the outbreak of this pandemic in the country. I also congratulate the Ministry for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children for the efforts it has been putting in educating the public on how to safeguard against COVID-19'

He added, 'As you are aware, Airtel Tanzania is owned in partnership with the Government it is therefore good for the public to understand that they own Airtel Tanzania through their government. For that reason, we Airtel have come together to contribute Sh700 million which will be channeled towards on providing personal mprotective equipment's for the medical staff who are at frontline in the fighting against the Covid-19 epidemic in the country.'

On his part, George Mathen, Managing Director, Airtel Tanzania said that the gesture confirms their support for Tanzania's COVID-19 response through a contribution which is primarily focused on supporting our frontline health workers.

"Now more than ever, we all need to apply our capabilities to the needs of nurses, doctors, midwives and community health workers. At this moment of crisis, no country can cope with what they need alone. The private sector needs to mobilize resources, alongside National Governments, to fight the raging pandemic," he said..

On her side Minister for Health for Tanzania Minister of Minister for Health, Ummy Mwalimu said, the donation was an important partnership with Airtel and that it demonstrates a real commitment to support our health workers who are battling day after day to defeat the pandemic.

As individuals, members of the public we should strictly follow the key hygiene measures and social distancing, to help flatten the curve of the epidemic, avoid overwhelming hospitals, and preserve access to healthcare.

Airtel has already taken several steps to help mitigate the impact of social distancing on its customers during the coronavirus outbreak and implemented various measures in all retail shops to minimize contact as well as providing hand sanitizers for its frontline staff and gloves for all staff that have to handle cash. The Company is also already assisting through the dissemination of messages about the pandemic at no cost to the entire base of Airtel customers every day.