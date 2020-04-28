Tanzania: Retired Chief Justice Agustino Ramadhan Is Dead

28 April 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's retired Chief Justice Augustino Ramadhani has died after a long illness, the Tanzanian Judiciary confirmed on Tuesday April 28.

Mr Ramadhani a Zanzibari and devoted Christian, was in his 70s at the time of his passing.

He had a varied and distinguished CV. As well as being a retired Chief Justice, he was Brigadier General in the Tanzania People's Defence Forces and was an Anglican priest and President of the African Court of Human and People's Rights.

Retired Judge of High Court who chairs the association of retired judges Mr Thomas Mihayo confirmed to The Citizen that retired CJ Ramadhani was dead.

Later in a tweet, Tanzanian Judiciary said he died 8:00 am at the Aga Khan Hospital in Dar es Salaam where he had been hospitalised.

Apparently, a good pianist, he had been the Judge of the East African Court of Justice between 2001 and 2007.

In 2015, he declared his candidacy for President of the United Republic of Tanzania though he had earlier in January, the same year denied having interest in vying for presidency.

He had been an active member of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) since August 1966; however, his entry into politics came as a surprise to many.

