Ghana: Danger Looms - Fall Armyworm Invasion Again? Mofa Alerts Farmers in 8 Regions

28 April 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has declared Fall Armyworm (FAW) an endemic pest in Ghana that will continue to pose serious threat to food security and livelihood of thousands of smallholder maize farmers.

To this end, it has advised farmers to monitor their fields frequently just after seed emergence for early detection of signs and symptoms of FAW infestation and implement the necessary management options at the vulnerable stages of the larvae.

A statement copied the Ghanaian Times said surveillance reports indicate pockets of FAW infestations on maize planted in low land and irrigated fields in some districts in Ahafo, Ashanti, Bono, Bono East, Central, Eastern, Greater Accra and Western regions.

The statement urged farmers and the general public to report FAW infestations to the nearest department of agriculture. Office, agricultural extension agents or Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Directorate (PPRSD) head office, Pokuase, Accra for advice by providing the district/community, date and time of observation and estimated area infested.

The ministry appealed to television (TV) and radio stations as well as community information centres to create awareness of the presence of FAW and its threat to food security and the livelihood of smallholder farmers in maize producing communities in Ghana.

The statement asked farmers and members of the public to contact 0261274671 / 0244951912 on FAW infestation for prompt action.

