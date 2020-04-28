Ghana: Nugs Applauds Government for COVID-19 Combat

28 April 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yaw Kyei

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), has commended the bold and decisive manner in which the government has handled the coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic in the country.

According to the Union, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has so far exhibited extraordinary leadership in handling the crisis which began last month.

"We are even more proud to associate with your leadership, because, in three years, you have become an African and global icon," the President of NUGS, Isaac J. Hyde, said when he met the President at the Jubilee House on Friday.

"A few days ago in a conference of student unions across Africa, one thing was clear. Ghana under your leadership gained commendation as a sub-regional force in adopting a comprehensive and aggressive model for fighting the Coronavirus," he said

Mr Hyde commended the Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh for his commitments and efforts towards addressing the concerns of students.

"We also commend the Minister in charge of Tertiary Education, Prof Kwesi Yankah, for his efforts in engaging the student union. Barely a week ago, we presented a petition raising some concerns across the student front to the outfit of the Ministry of Education."

"We were very amazed that, in less than 24 hours, we were called into a meeting so that we can put our issues up so that major stakeholders like the National Council for Tertiary Education, the Vice Chancellors Ghana and other relevant stakeholders were brought together as much as possible for our issues to be addressed," he added.

He indicated that the level of attention the ministry gives to concerns of students is a clear indication that the government is very concerned about education in the country.

President Akufo-Addo, on his part, used the platform to explain some of the decisions and actions of the government since the COVID-19 broke out this year.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.