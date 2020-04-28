Ghana: Nugs Applauds Government for COVID-19 Combat

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), has commended the bold and decisive manner in which the government has handled the coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic in the country.

According to the Union, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has so far exhibited extraordinary leadership in handling the crisis which began last month.

"We are even more proud to associate with your leadership, because, in three years, you have become an African and global icon," the President of NUGS, Isaac J. Hyde, said when he met the President at the Jubilee House on Friday.

"A few days ago in a conference of student unions across Africa, one thing was clear. Ghana under your leadership gained commendation as a sub-regional force in adopting a comprehensive and aggressive model for fighting the Coronavirus," he said

Mr Hyde commended the Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh for his commitments and efforts towards addressing the concerns of students.

"We also commend the Minister in charge of Tertiary Education, Prof Kwesi Yankah, for his efforts in engaging the student union. Barely a week ago, we presented a petition raising some concerns across the student front to the outfit of the Ministry of Education."

"We were very amazed that, in less than 24 hours, we were called into a meeting so that we can put our issues up so that major stakeholders like the National Council for Tertiary Education, the Vice Chancellors Ghana and other relevant stakeholders were brought together as much as possible for our issues to be addressed," he added.

He indicated that the level of attention the ministry gives to concerns of students is a clear indication that the government is very concerned about education in the country.

President Akufo-Addo, on his part, used the platform to explain some of the decisions and actions of the government since the COVID-19 broke out this year.