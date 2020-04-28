Tanzania: Let's See Far to Mitigate Impact of COVID-19 Threat On Tourism

28 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE tourism industry is one of the hardest-hit by the outbreak of Covid-19 as lockdowns have brought the sector to a standstill.

Last month, the UN's World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) estimated that the pandemic, which has already claimed more than 200,000 victims globally, would result in the global international tourist arrivals declining by between 20-30 per cent this year.

The decline, according to the international tourism body, would then translate into a loss of between 30-50bn US dollars in spending by international visitors.

Tanzania, one of Africa's wild-life rich nations has also been severely hit by the disease as about a third of the global population is on Coronavirus lockdown.

The latest Bank of Tanzania (BoT) Monthly Economic Review of January 2020 indicates that in the year ending December 2019, travel proceeds, mostly from tourism-related activities, grew by 3.2 per cent to 2,526m US dollars.

The growth was much associated with an increase in the number of tourists arrivals. Tourism revenues accounted for 61 per cent of all service receipts, which increased to USD 4,139.5 million in 2019 from USD 4,014.7 million in 2018.

As UNWTO warned on the negative impacts the industry would face amid the Coronavirus outbreak, various authorities overseeing wildlife and other tourist attractions ought to come up with alternatives that would help mitigate the effects.

Recently, the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority devised a means to rejoin their over 700,000 annual tourists via webcam, an initiative which is not only worth praising but also deserved to be emulated by other organisations.

The initiative is also meant to reach out to prospective tourists around the world that will be able to see what is happening at Ngorongoro Crater, Ndutu, Olduvai Gorge, and seven other selected points within the conserved area -the crater being the largest unflooded and unbroken caldera in the world.

This comes as the country experiences a record low number of tourists, with Ngorongoro registering three tourists in one of the few days ago and zero in another.

The place is unusually quiet. The initiative of the Webcam will, among other things, reunite Ngorongoro with their familiar tourists while they are under lockdown but also connect the Authority with many other potential tourists in different continents.

As we commend the authority for coming up with this shrewd idea we also call upon other authorities like Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa) to think outside the box and come up with measures that in any way that is possible would help in mitigating the effects of the deadly virus.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.