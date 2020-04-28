Tanzania: Yanga Refute Claims to Sign Juuko

YOUNG Africans yesterday urged people to avoid trusting rumours linking them with hunting some players ahead of next season saying they will only announce which stars they want during the transfer window.

This comes amid hot speculations that the Jangwani-based club wants to sign the former Simba SC central defender Juuko Murshid and many others in a move to reinforce the squad for the coming season.

But, responding to the claims was the club's chairman of the registration committee, Dominic Albanus who said until now, Yanga have already been linked to sign almost 30 players as reported in some media outlets.

"I do not know where this types of information is coming from because as a club, we have not started discussing with any other player about joining the club next season because the transfer window is still very far for such processes.

"Perhaps due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, there are no stories as such, reporters are compelled to coin any story without consulting necessary authorities thereby producing baseless stories," he said.

He added: "We have never been in contact with Murshid and hardly know his whereabouts and I am wondering where such information came from."

He therefore encouraged Yanga fans to be calm insisting that when the right time comes, they will openly say who they are chasing to sign prior to the next season, but not now.

Moreover, Albanus pointed out that the club is waiting for recommendations from Head Coach, Luc Eymael on which areas he thinks should be strengthened ahead of next season and they will act accordingly.

"We want to come up with a strong competitive squad next season ready to win trophies, hence our fans should exercise patience as we head towards a healthy destiny," said he.

Lately, Yanga have also been linked to bring back their former striker, Heritier Makambo who now plays for Guinean side Horoya FC,

During his short tenure at the club, Makambo managed to win hearts of many supporters.

Yanga remain third on the league table with 51 points after playing 27 games with almost eleven games to go before the end of the season.

They are three points behind the second-placed Azam FC who have garnered 54 points from 28 encounters.

A 20-point gap is what separates Yanga and league leaders Simba who have pocketed 71 points in their 28 outings and look certain to win the third title in a row at the end of the season.