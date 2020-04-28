Uganda: Construction of Two Bridges Brings Joy to Tororo Residents

Residents of Tororo District can now easily access services after government repaired two major bridges linking rural areas to Tororo Municipality.

The bridges were constructed at Chamunula-Rubongi and Juba-Maguria areas, which connect Rubongi Sub-county to Tororo Municipality.

Mr Apollo Yeri Ofwono, the area MP, said the development would boost their demand for a city status.

"It is no longer business as usual due to the outbreak of Covid-19 but the construction of the two bridges is a big breakthrough for us as a municipality. Farmers' production will be increased and many opportunities will be realised. On a rainy day when the temporary bridges flooded, children missed lessons and the sick could not access health facilities. All this will be history," Mr Ofwono said at the weekend.

The two bridges had broken down two decades ago. The Ministry of Works and Transport last year delivered more than 100 metallic culverts to the council towards the construction of the bridges.

"We can now transport our produce to the market in Tororo town with ease and we are sure of making good profits since there is a huge demand," Mr Emmanuel Omalla, a water melon farmer in Mudodo Village, Rubongi Rural Sub-county, said.

Ms Manguleta Nyabonyo, a resident of Nyakesi "B" Village in Rubongi, said the bridge enabled her reach the hospital on time when she developed labour pains.

Mr John Opio, the municipality mayor, said during rainy season, the make-shift bridge had became slippery, making it difficult for people to cross and transact their businesses.

"At one time I was held hostage by residents blaming me for taking long to address the problem of accessibility. I was forced to apologise to them before they could release me," he said.

Mr John Philip Masia, a student at Rubongi Army Secondary School, said many learners in Tororo Town or Rubongi missed classes whenever it flooded.