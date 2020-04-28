Uganda's Coronavirus Recoveries Rise to 49 As Two Are Discharged

28 April 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Betty Ndagire

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday said two more people who previously tested positive for coronavirus had recovered after treatment, bringing Uganda's total recoveries to 49.

The two females are part of the 23 patients who had received treatment at the Mulago National Specialised Hospital.

"Mulago Hospital is set to discharge the last two patients who have recovered from COVID-19," Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry's spokesperson said on Tuesday.

By Tuesday (April 28), Uganda had registered 79 confirmed cases. However, 14 truckers (eight Tanzanians and six Kenyans) who recently tested positive for the virus in Uganda returned to their respective home countries.

"So far, we have 23 positive truck drivers. Out of these, one Tanzanian truck driver was officially repatriated, 13 truck drivers both Kenyan and Tanzanian exited Uganda on their own. Seven non-Ugandan truck drivers are admitted at our hospitals and undergoing treatment. They are all in stable condition," Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng tweeted on Tuesday.

After discharging the two patients on Tuesday, Uganda, which is under virus lockdown until May 5, will have only 16 active cases out of the 79 confirmed cases.

President Museveni is later in the evening expected to address the nation for the 12th time since March when the outbreak of the virus pandemic was reported.

"Tonight, at 8pm, I will deliver my 12th televised/radio address to the country on the subject of the Covid-19 pandemic. I urge you all to continue observing the guidelines given by the government and health officials so that we stop the spread of this disease," Mr Museveni tweeted on Tuesday.

