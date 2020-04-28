Malawi: Hrdc Says Malawi Police in Contempt of Court for Chasing Worshippers

28 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) through its Eastern Region vice coordinator Harold Kachepatsonga have faulted Malawi Police for chasing congregants on Sunday without consultation with relevant stakeholders, saying they are in contempt of court which ordered against such actions.

Kachepatsonga: Police are in contempt

Kachepatsonga told Nyasa Times: "What the police did was very wrong and this was not supposed to happen because there is an injunction against [such action]."

Balaka District Council Chairperson Michael Sauka Junior also blamed the police for acting against the policies and principles of decentralization.

"The police are under the council and they acted outside the principles and policies governing decentralization system of local government" said Sauka while revealing they will meet Balaka Police Officer in-charge to seek clarification on the regrettable action.

Eastern Region police spokesperson defended the police claiming that those who authorized the operation are those who made the measures.

Meanwhile, Nyasa Times understands that one of the police officers who was part of the operation Michael Mitiyala has been immediately transferred to Lilongwe in regards to the same issue.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.