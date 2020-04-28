Malawi: Hrdc Says Malawi Police in Contempt of Court for Chasing Worshippers

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) through its Eastern Region vice coordinator Harold Kachepatsonga have faulted Malawi Police for chasing congregants on Sunday without consultation with relevant stakeholders, saying they are in contempt of court which ordered against such actions.

Kachepatsonga: Police are in contempt

Kachepatsonga told Nyasa Times: "What the police did was very wrong and this was not supposed to happen because there is an injunction against [such action]."

Balaka District Council Chairperson Michael Sauka Junior also blamed the police for acting against the policies and principles of decentralization.

"The police are under the council and they acted outside the principles and policies governing decentralization system of local government" said Sauka while revealing they will meet Balaka Police Officer in-charge to seek clarification on the regrettable action.

Eastern Region police spokesperson defended the police claiming that those who authorized the operation are those who made the measures.

Meanwhile, Nyasa Times understands that one of the police officers who was part of the operation Michael Mitiyala has been immediately transferred to Lilongwe in regards to the same issue.

