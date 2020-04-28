Botswana: Masisi Extends National Lockdown

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has extended the current 28-day national extreme social distancing period by a week from May 1 to May 7 and a further two weeks during which the lockdown would be eased in a phased manner.

When addressing the nation on April 27 through television and radio, he said the COVID-19 Presidential Task Force also advised that the national lockdown should have in place an exit plan, which would be implemented in phases, based on the success anticipated.

He said during phase one of the lockdown extension, the task force would develop and finalise regulations for a phased lifting of lockdown rules in low risk sectors.

He said in phase two of lockdown extension, which commences on May 8 and ends on May 14, some lockdown rules would be lifted in a phased manner, while at the same time there would be an introduction of additional plans for further lifting of the remaining lockdown rules.

Phase three that starts from May 15 and ends on May 22 would be the final week of the lockdown extension, whereby the remaining rules would be lifted from the original lockdown rules, which were implemented on April 2 midnight.

President Masisi said the lockdown exit plan was based on the success the country anticipated to achieve.

"This success is dependent on the cooperation and adherence to the current lockdown rules by citizens and residents of this country," he said.

In addition, he noted that the plan to relax the lockdown rules would be guided by the COVID-19 disease activity among the members of the community, adding that a faster relaxation of rules would occur if the threat of COVID-19 lowers significantly.

However, he emphasised that in the event that the threat of COVID-19 outbreak and transmission exceeds the current level at any point, a return to the original 28-day national lockdown rules or stricter rules would be put in place.

At the commencement of the national lockdown, Botswana had imported cases of COVID-19 and no reports of locally transmitted cases.

The most significant development driving the increase of new diagnosis of COVID-19 has been the occurrence of local transmissions.

As at April 25, the country received 6 210 samples for testing, out of which 6 188 were negative and 22 were positive with one fatality. The 6 210 samples include the 2 702 suspected cases and contacts.

So far, 3 508 people have been placed under quarantine and some in self-isolation, while the 21 cases that have tested positive are all asymptomatic and on the way to full recovery.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>