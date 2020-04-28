Nigeria: Effective Distribution of Palliatives to the Most Vulnerable Population

analysis

Abuja — The Federal Government of Nigeria enacted the "COVID 19 regulation 2020" along with additional measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus and reducing its overall effect on the vulnerable population.

These measures included the distribution of palliatives consisting of food items and cash transfers to households of its citizens particularly those considered as the most vulnerable. President Buhari ordered an increase in the number of beneficiaries under the conditional cash transfer register from 2.5 million people to 3.5 million people.

Considering the social-economic effect of COVID-19 coupled with the falling oil prices, government and key stakeholders may need to expand the current scope of the palliative measures to include additional items such as maternal and child health essential commodities- nutritional supplements, mosquito nets, contraceptives for birth spacing, cooking gas equipment (or kerosene for stoves), facemasks etc.

These households have additional pressing needs due to unplanned illness, malnutrition etc. The World Health Organization has warned African countries that the fight against malaria, mass vaccinations against other diseases should not be disrupted because it will pose an additional risk to the current health system.

Over the last couple of weeks, key stakeholders from the private sector under the umbrella body, Nigeria Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 have raised at least N25bn naira cash and in kind. A large fraction of the money raised will feed at least one million households as palliatives during the lockdown period. Additional donations have been made at national and sub-national levels. Commodities donated include non-perishable food items, cash, cooking ingredients, table water and beverages. Distributions of these palliatives have either been done directly by donors, private organizations and state government

Let's look at Nigeria's maternal mortality rate which currently stands at 814 deaths/100,000 live births while its infant mortality rates are at a record high of 69.49 deaths/1000 live births. A major contribution to this gory picture is the fact women do not have access to contraception and so cannot adequately space births or determine when they want to have children.

The lockdown may result in increased sexual activity which may lead to unwanted pregnancies. If adequate measures are not put in place, the lockdown may result in a "baby boom" that may then cause the country to lose some of the wins already secured in reducing maternal and infant mortality.

In conclusion, these palliatives should consider additional essential items. Organizations, governments may want to consider nutritional supplements, essential drugs (Malaria, Paracetamol (adults and children), portable cooking stoves, mosquito nets, hand sanitizers, antiseptic soaps, detergents and facemasks. Health workers in the wards should be available for the provision of services including vaccines, child spacing. We may feed the population, but we should also plan for a strong resilient future with a healthy population.