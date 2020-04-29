Nigeria's COVID-19 Cases Surge By 195 to 1,532

Nigeria has recorded 195 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 1532 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

The number represents the highest so far recorded in a single day since the outbreak started in Nigeria February 27.

Announcing this early Wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 80 new cases, Kano 38, Ogun and Bauchi 15 each, Borno 11, Gombe 10, Sokoto nine, Edo and Jigawa five each, Zamfara two, while Rivers, Enugu, Delta, Nasarawa and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) one each.

NCDC said so far, 255 persons had been discharged while 44 had unfortunately lost their lives.