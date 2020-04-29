Nigeria: What Buhari, Trump Discussed On Phone - Presidency

28 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday afternoon received a telephone call from American President, Donald Trump, during which the two leaders commiserated with each other on fatalities in their countries, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also shared ideas on how to successfully combat the health emergency.

President Buhari expressed condolences to the government and people of the United States over the fatalities recorded, and equally expressed worry at the high rate of deaths recorded across the world.

The associated negative impacts of the pandemic on the world's economy also came up for discussion.

The Nigerian President lauded his American counterpart for the various initiatives adopted by his government to contain the further spread of the virus across the United States.

He indicated Nigeria's readiness to cooperate with the United States to fight this common unseen enemy.

President Buhari informed that Nigeria had taken a number of proactive measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 across the country.

The President welcomed the valuable friendship and expressed appreciation to President Trump for reaching out at this time.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

April 28, 2020

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.