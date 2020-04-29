Nigeria: What Buhari, Trump Discussed On Phone - Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday afternoon received a telephone call from American President, Donald Trump, during which the two leaders commiserated with each other on fatalities in their countries, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also shared ideas on how to successfully combat the health emergency.

President Buhari expressed condolences to the government and people of the United States over the fatalities recorded, and equally expressed worry at the high rate of deaths recorded across the world.

The associated negative impacts of the pandemic on the world's economy also came up for discussion.

The Nigerian President lauded his American counterpart for the various initiatives adopted by his government to contain the further spread of the virus across the United States.

He indicated Nigeria's readiness to cooperate with the United States to fight this common unseen enemy.

President Buhari informed that Nigeria had taken a number of proactive measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 across the country.

The President welcomed the valuable friendship and expressed appreciation to President Trump for reaching out at this time.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

April 28, 2020