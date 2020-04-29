Nigeria: Workers' Day - Nigerian Govt Declares Friday Public Holiday

28 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oge Udegbunam

The Nigerian government has declared Friday, May 1, as public holiday to mark this year's International Workers' Day.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, on Monday, said the Minister, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

In the statement, Mr Aregbesola commended Nigerian workers for their "resilience, patience and understanding, particularly in their support of the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration's efforts at stemming the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country."

The International Workers' Day, also known as Workers' Day, Labour Day, or May Day, is marked every May 1.

It is a celebration of labourers and the working class and is promoted by the International Labour Movement.

This year's May Day comes at a time the world is combating the deadly COVID-19 pandemic that has kept economies across the globe locked down.

Mr Aregbesola thanked Nigerians and the workers for their sacrifices in the present period of trial by coronavirus, saying their commitment and patience will complement the efforts being made by the government and other stakeholders to ensure the speedy control of the virus.

"He said that with the cooperation of every citizen, as well as strict adherence to the measures being put in place by relevant authorities, the challenges being faced by Nigerians as a result of the disease would soon be put behind," the statement said.

He expressed optimism that the economy of the country will rebound and be stronger after the COVID-19 experience.

While taking cognizance of the various economic stabilisation efforts of the Federal government, he called on Nigerians to remain calm and be hopeful.

Mr Aregbesola wished all Nigerian workers a peaceful May Day Celebration.

