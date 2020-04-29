Rwanda: Qatar Sends 15 Tonnes of Medical Supplies to Rwanda

29 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Julius Bizimungu

The Government of Qatar has sent medical supplies to Rwanda worth 15 tons, fulfilling a promise that the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani made on Monday.

The Emir had directed his government to quickly deliver medical equipment to Rwanda and other countries to support the country's efforts to fight the #COVIDー19 pandemic.

Besides Rwanda, other countries to receive the consignment of assorted supplies from the Gulf nation include Algeria, Tunisia and Nepal.

Rwanda's Ambassador to Qatar, Francois Nkulikiyimfura, confirmed to The New Times that the pledge by the Qatari ruler was loaded on Qatar Airways plane on Tuesday night, expected to reach Kigali the next morning.

The supplies are expected to be received Wednesday morning by officials among others health minister Dr Daniel Ngamije.

"Medical goods of approximately 15 tons have just been loaded in the B777 en route to Kigali. The cargo flight will arrive early in the morning," he said.

The supplies include personal protective equipment (PPEs) including masks, gloves, and testing kits, among others.

Rwanda and Qatar enjoy good relations.

Qatar Government through Qatar Airways acquired investment in the upcoming airport in Bugesera district and confirmed earlier this year that it was in advanced stages of negotiation to acquire a 49 per cent stake in RwandAir.

The two countries also collaborate in areas of fighting corruption, among other areas.

