Nigerian Advertised for Sale On Facebook By Lebanese Rescued

29 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has disclosed that the woman who was offered for sale on Facebook by a Lebanese, Wael Jerro, has been rescued.

She said the victim, Busari Peace, was with the Nigerian Mission in Beirut, Lebanon.

Jerro had advertised the victim with her Nigerian passport on a Facebook page, 'Buy and Sell in Lebanon'.

He put a price tag of $1,000 on the 30-year-old Ibadan, Oyo State indigene.

Dabiri-Erewa later announced the arrest of the suspect by the Lebanese government, whom she said also condemned the act.

She assured that Busari would be rescued.

In a tweet yesterday accompanied by a video clip, she said the victim had been rescued.

"Update on Nigerian girl put up for sale by a Lebanese, Wael Jerro, on Facebook. She has been rescued and safely with officials of the Nigerian Mission in Beirut," she wrote.

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

