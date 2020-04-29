Malawi: Mutharika Shakes Up Malawi COVID-19 Committee - Opposition Leader Lowe Drafted in

President Peter Mutharika showed he is in control of the government's response to check the spread of corona virus pandemic with a dramatic decision to restructure the Special Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 making it more inclusive, bringing leader of opposition Lobin Lowe of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and other stakeholders and changing it to be a Presidential Task Force.

"I direct government o restructure what we have so far called the Cabinet Committee on coronavirus. From now the committee will now be called the Presidential Task Force of Coronavirus," said Mutharika in his special televised address to the nation on Tuesday.

He said the task force will be co-chaired by a Cabinet minister and a Professor of Public Health.

"The Taskforce will directly report to me," said the President.

In the restructured committee, Mutharika has also included Christian Health Association of Malawi (Cham), Public Affairs Committee, Chief Councils among others. He said more sectors including civil society will be included.

Mutharika said Lowe has accepted to be part of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 on "on behalf of opposition parties."

He said below the Presidential Taskforce, there remain various technical committees which include various professionals and sectors from both the public and private sectors.

Mutharika said the country should pull in one direction to deal with the invisible enemy Covid-19.

"Coronavirus is real. Coronavirus is everywhere in every country. We all can see that. Anyone who denies the existence of coronavirus must be sent to mental hospital," said Mutharika in apparent dig to opposition members particularly MCP's legislator Ulemu Msungama.

The President said denying the existence of coronavirus is taking a dangerous path that will lead to death of many Malawians.

"Those politicians who send their people to be denying the existence of coronavirus want many Malawians to die," he said.

He appealed to Malawians to stop listening to those that are politicising coronavirus fight in the country.

"Human life is scared. Let us respect human life. And let us save lives," said Mutharika.

