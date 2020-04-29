Malawi: Official List of Malawi Cabinet Ministers and Presidential Advisors

President Mutharika with his Cabinet
Peter Mutharika.
President of Malawi, Minister of Defence Commander-in-chief of the Armed and Police forces.
Saulos Chilima.
Vice President of Malawi.
Francis Kasaila.
Minister of Agriculture and Food Security.
Dr. William Susuwele-Banda.
Minister of Education, Science and Technology.
Joseph Mwanamvekha.
Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development.
Kondwani Nankhumwa.
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International cooperation.
Mary Thom Navicha.
Minister of Gender, Child Development and Community Development.
Everton Chimulirenji.
Minister for Disaster Relief and Public events
Jappie Chancy Mtuwa Mhango.
Minister of Health.
Mary Clara Makungwa.
Minister of Population Planning and Social Welfare.
Mark Michael Botomani.
Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology.
Bright Msaka.
Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.
Lilian Patel.
Minister of Labour, Skills and Innovation.
Kamlepo Kalua.
Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.
Benson Malunga Phiri.
Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.
Atupele Muluzi.
Minister of Energy.
Henry Chimunthu Banda.
Minister of Natural Resources and Mining.
Ibrahim Salim Bagus.
Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism.
Ralph Jooma.
Minister of Transport and Public works.
Nicholas Dausi.
Minister of Homeland Security.
Francis Phiso.
Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture.
Charles Mchacha.
Minister of Irrigation and Water Development.
Symon Vuwa Kaunda.
Minister of Environment and Wildlife.
Clement Chiwaya.
Minister of Persons with Disability and the Elderly.
Malawi Deputy Ministers
Chipiliro Mpinganjira - Deputy Minister of Defense.
Grezelder Jeffrey - Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.
Grace Kwelepeta - Deputy Minister of Gender, Child Development and Community Development.
Ismail Rizzq Mkumba - Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Technology.
Esther Majaza - Deputy Minister of Irrigation and Water Development.
Kenneth Ndovie - Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade.
Martha Chiuluntha Ngwira - Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture.
Welani Chilenga - Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Mining.
Chimwemwe Chipungu - Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security.
Appointed Positions
Kalekeni Kaphale - Attorney General
Goodal Gondwe - Special Advisor on Finance and Development.
Dr. Uladi Mussa - Special Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs.
Grezelder Jeffrey - Special Advisor on Women Affairs.
Chris Daza - Special Advisor on Governance.
