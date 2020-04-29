Malawi: Police Threatens to Withdraw Security On Voter Registration Due to COVID-19 Fears

Some police officers are threatening to withdraw security during the ongoing voter registration exercise in some parts of the country due to coronavirus attack fears.

A woman registering to vote

The voter registration exercise is currently underway in some parts of the central and northern regions.

Central region is the worst hit with the coronavirus, bringing fears to the police officers.

However, the Church and Society of the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia has warned that failure by the Malawi Police Service to provide security during the voter registration exercise will compromise the credibility of the presidential election. Executive director of the CCAP synod of Livingstonia Church and society Moses Mkandawire said the Malawi Police service has to understand that in an electoral process, security plays a critical role in ensuring that equipment used by MEC is protected.

Mkandawire said the presence of security during the exercise brings trust and confidence in the system.

He then advised political parties to deploy monitors that will ensure that the whole exercise runs smoothly.

The second phase of voter registration commenced on April 27, 2020 and will run for two weeks up to May 10, 2020.

The councils covered Rumphi Likoma Dowa Lilongwe District Lilongwe City Luchenza Municipality.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares