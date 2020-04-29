Malawi: Police Threatens to Withdraw Security On Voter Registration Due to COVID-19 Fears

28 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Some police officers are threatening to withdraw security during the ongoing voter registration exercise in some parts of the country due to coronavirus attack fears.

A woman registering to vote

The voter registration exercise is currently underway in some parts of the central and northern regions.

Central region is the worst hit with the coronavirus, bringing fears to the police officers.

However, the Church and Society of the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia has warned that failure by the Malawi Police Service to provide security during the voter registration exercise will compromise the credibility of the presidential election. Executive director of the CCAP synod of Livingstonia Church and society Moses Mkandawire said the Malawi Police service has to understand that in an electoral process, security plays a critical role in ensuring that equipment used by MEC is protected.

Mkandawire said the presence of security during the exercise brings trust and confidence in the system.

He then advised political parties to deploy monitors that will ensure that the whole exercise runs smoothly.

The second phase of voter registration commenced on April 27, 2020 and will run for two weeks up to May 10, 2020.

The councils covered Rumphi Likoma Dowa Lilongwe District Lilongwe City Luchenza Municipality.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.