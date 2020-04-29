Nigeria: Germany Grants Nigeria €22.4m Debt Relief Over COVID-19 Pandemic

29 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

Germany has granted Nigeria a debt relief worth €22.4 million (N8.9bn) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Germany also noted it has pledged a total of €12 million (N4.8bn) in additional support to the West Africa Health Organisation, the regional health institution of the ECOWAS.

In a statement on Tuesday, Germany, Europe's largest economy, said the debt relief was in addition to its support of the pandemic response globally.

It said: "In 2020, the German treasury relieves Nigeria of debt repayments amounting to €22.4 million (N8.9bn).

"This comes in addition to Germany's support to the COVID-19 response on a global level and the support provided by the European Union to partner countries in Africa worth €3.25 billion (N1.3 trillion).

"On April 27, Germany pledged €300 million (N120bn) to the global humanitarian response plan launched by the United Nations to fight COVID-19."

Germany said its pledge is for the purchase of vital medical supplies, personnel training and facilitating cooperation across national and regional boundaries.

German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas, said: "Clearly, the current crisis goes beyond national and even continental borders and can only be fought effectively in a cooperative way.

"We need more international cooperation, not less."

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.