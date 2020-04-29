Nigeria: COVID-19 - Missed Opportunities

opinion

Covid-19 is a global emergency, that's what a pandemic is. It means that every nation is responsible for how it deals with it with a little help from global agencies and donors. Taking care of the infected and containing spread is absolutely a national responsibility - or is it?

This was how prepared we were. Boss Mustapha, the man at the head of the federal task force on the virus had no idea that 'things were so bad' with our health care system. Nigeria has hospitals in so far as there are signboards declaring it so. Anyone who has patronised government hospitals was cracking up at Mustapha's 'discovery'. Act 1, Scene 1.

Dr. Osagie Ehanire, our #NextLevel minister of health is a better disaster than his predecessor who strongly recommended for the few doctors left to go into tailoring. Wish they'd taken the advice for them to make money from making masks!

Ehanire went to a national assembly public hearing to confirm how he is a square peg in a round hole. Answering questions from Speaker Gbajabiamila, Ehanire exhibited crash unfamiliarity with Covid-19. He did not know the prognosis of the disease. Worse than that, he did not know that health officials were entitled to hazard allowance. Ehanire, as they say here, is - not aware. He left unconvinced of the need for such allowances lamely arguing that health personnel were professionals simply doing their 'normal duties'.

If Ehanire worked in any factory as supervisor, exhibiting such professional witlessness on national television qualifies him for redeployment to the warehouse. The minister was chauffeured back home feeling justified for earning the day's pay.

Have you heard from Lai Mohammed lately? Our propaganda minister statutorily supervises the national orientation agency tasked with raising awareness and mobilising people in times of crisis. Those who live in Abuja say they haven't heard or seen the impact of the agency in their city. When Abuja is not mobilised, what happens to Okeagi where I was born.

As Lai looks from his scenic office at Radio House, Nigerians are groping for information and picking rumours from fluid sources. This pandemic has poured sand into Lai's gari. He was dreaming of the $500 million loan required to make moribund NTA compete with CNN! Lai's desk has released a few jingles asking people to wash their hands. Information about the disease, its spread, where to get help with screening, what happens to people testing positive - all that information is national secret.

While Lai is snoring, NCDC chair, Chikwe Ihekweazu, shows dynamism. The guy flew to Wuhan to watch China deal with the pandemic. He returned to put things in place - subject to availability of resources, and keeps Nigerians informed daily. Imagine Ihekweazu at the health ministry!

Governors claim they are chief executives of their states. If you ask them in a democracy; they were 'elected' to serve, in the register of service at such a critical time as this, you find Babajide Sanwo-olu and a few others you could count on the fingers of one hand. The rest use a tested old tool - if you pretend that Covid-19 is not in your state, nobody can prove otherwise without going to jail for it. If in doubt, check out Ebonyi's David Umahi who threatens journalists and his citizens with corporal punishment.

Governing on the illusion of perfection is a national coping strategy. Just two examples; in Akwa Ibom, the head of the agency coordinating tests was asked to announce no more than ten positive results. When the chap refused to subscribe to official subterfuge, he was fired! Two days later, the state discharged two of those tested positive, claiming they were negative ab initio.

In Kano, initial apathy gave birth to enthusiasm when its leaders saw monetary potential. When the harvest of deaths began, the governor's response was epic. He sent Buhari a N15 billion bill with a caveat - pay up or I'll let the people die and blame it on you! As for the high numbers, pathology now has a new one - verbal autopsy!

In Kogi, the well-sculpted occupant of Lugard House has launched an app, though he wouldn't recognise apps except it is dressed as a punching bag. He wouldn't test people. Already, unpaid civil servants are dropping dead; Covid-19 does nothing to the governor's gym routine.

Twenty-six governors met and concluded that lockdown is not their portion. These emperors of their domain are the word and the law! I won't touch Nasarawa because the rejoinder would fill an encyclopaedia without explaining a thing!

I have deliberately refused to mention our beloved president who is absentmindedly on top of the situation. Sai Baba knows that the principal duty of man is the preservation of his own life. And that, 'my dear friends' is the national call of duty. Where you can, try to preserve your own life. When there is no government, be the government of your life or face the elements.

Meanwhile, if there's reincarnation, guess where I'll love to return; Senegal or Madagascar! The first had two casualties, makes its own test kits and 3-D prints its own ventilators. Madagascar has zero death rate; they found local herbs that mitigate the symptoms. In Ibadan, some university dons discovered herbs that help with COVID-19 opportunistic infections. I bet, they won't get a holla except they're ready to sell their patent for pennies. Nigeria is waiting for vaccine or cure from 'the abroad'. So help us God!