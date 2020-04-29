Rwanda: Gakenke - Farmers Launch Rwf125 Million Maize Factory

Residents of Gakenke District and its environs can now breathe a sigh of relief after a farmers' cooperative launched a maize milling plant that looks to primarily address the challenge of post-harvest losses among the farmers.

The factory was unveiled by members of Cooperative Twihangire Umurimo (COTUMU) loosely translated as 'Create jobs for ourselves' - a cooperative that has 1122 members who on their daily basis do farming of cereals notably maize, beans and sorghum among others.

The factory started its operations this month.

According to Jean Nepo Hakorimana, the factory manager, the idea for the factory was inspired by the need to boost the livelihoods of cooperative members by thus contributing to the country's development through maize value chain.

"Farmers made losses every harvesting season since the cooperative couldn't sell out all the produce, we therefore agreed on having a factory that would add value to our produce," he said.

Members of COTUMU raised Rwf85million while Government contributed Rwf40million for them to set up the plant. The latter has a production capacity of 5 tons of maize flour a day which is sold across Gakenke District and its environs.

Five kilograms of the Gakenke-made maize flour are sold at Rwf3,000, 10 kilograms at Rwf6,000 while a sack of 25kilograms goes for Rwf13,000.

Farmers upbeat

Farmers from across Gakenke District and nearby sectors from Musanze, Burera and Rulindo districts welcomed the factory noting that it will incentivize them to embark on market-oriented farming.

"We used to harvest tons of maize which would end up wasted due to lack of market," said Pelagie Mukangwije, one of the farmers

They also welcomed the plant stressing that they were getting quality flour at affordable prices.

"Prices are affordable given the fact that one can now buy a kilogram of maize flour as less as Rwf500, we are also buying residues for livestock feed at Rwf200 per a kilogram," noted André Gakwaya from Janja Sector in Gakenke District

Speaking to The New Times, Gakenke District vice mayor for economic development Aimé François Niyonsenga echoed sentiments by residents, underscoring that the factory was a remedy to post harvest loss that farmers would always face.

"The factory is timely given a number of challenges that farmers faced previously, we also believe that it will eventually contribute to the district progress as it provided jobs; that's the main reason we are looking forward to further collaborations towards making more sustainable," he said.

Challenge

The factory managers pointed at incessant power shortages as their main hindrance towards optimal production thus calling on the district to weigh in for a sustainable solution.

Niyonsenga assured that the district will support the factory in whatever way for the later overcome all the challenges.

"We are aware of the power shortage that continues to affect the factory and we are talking to the Rwanda Energy Group for a sustainable remedy that will be availed in the very short possible period," He said

Maize is among other crops that are largely grown in Gakenke. The crop was planted at about 18,000hectares in the last planting season and this season, this is projected to increase to 26,000 hectares.