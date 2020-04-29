Namibia: Labour Ministry Cautions Against Fraudsters

27 April 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

The ministry of labour has cautioned the public against fraudsters claiming to be ministry employees. In a recent statement, the ministry notes that it has become aware of the alleged fraudsters contacting members of the public, particularly employees who have labour cases at the Labour Commissioner (LC). The perpetrators initiate the contact with intention to solicit money from the public.

Labour ministry officials emphasised that all pending cases with the LC scheduled for conciliation/arbitration during the Covid-19 lockdown period are postponed until the lockdown ends.

The LC will communicate with all parties accordingly and as usual, all hearings will be held at the LC's office and nowhere else. The public is hereby once again reminded that all services rendered by the LC are offered free of charge. However, their office will remain closed until 4 May 2020.

Members of the public are instructed to request the full names and identity numbers of anyone who might call them in relations to pending cases with the LC, and contact Labour Commissioner Henri Kassen immediately to report and verify any necessary information.

