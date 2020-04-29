Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Cuts Down On Refuse Collection Days

29 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Bulawayo City Council has been forced to tighten its refuse collection schedule from households and businesses after recording low revenue inflows which have compromised its capacity to continue delivering normal service to rate payers.

The troubled local authority is owed $183 million by both residents and businesses.

Because of a shallow revenue, council has cut down on the number of refuse collection days.

Town Clerk, Christopher Dube said the municipality will now be collecting refuse from low-density suburbs once a fortnight and three times a week in the CBD.

The local authority has been collecting refuse in all residential areas once a week and daily in the CBD.

"Residents are advised of the changes in the refuse removal collection schedule," Dube revealed to NewZimbabwe.com.

"Refuse will now be collected fortnightly on the same day it was being collected on during the weekly regime until further notice.

"These disruptions are due to reduced cash inflows currently being experienced."

The city CEO said the community refuse collection programme will not be affected.

"There will be no changes in the community refuse removal programme which continues weekly in the high-density areas.

"The city of Bulawayo will revert to the weekly schedule as soon as possible," he said.

Earlier this year, the local authority was forced to suspend service delivery including Ambulance emergency services because of recurrent fuel shortages.

Bulawayo needs about 110 000 litres of fuel per month to carry out efficient service delivery.

