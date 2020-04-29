Kenya: Nakuru Water Firm Gets Equipment to Fight COVID-19

Nakuru Water and Sanitation Services Company (Nawassco) has received a major boost to its fight against the spread of coronavirus.

The water provider on Tuesday received 20 tanks of 1,500 litres each, 400 litres of soap, stands and taps from Rotary Club of Nakuru and Ekenywa.

The equipment were received by Nawassco Managing Director James Nga'ng'a Gachathi and County Water Environment and Natural Resources Executive Festus Ng'eno.

COVID-19 CRISIS

"We have partnered with Nawassco to strengthen their systems and also for sustainability as these tanks will be used to extend network services after Covid-19 crisis is contained," said Ms Ashley Gasperi, a representative of Ekenywa.

Ms Gasperi said that her organisation will sponsor three water bowsers to distribute water in informal settlements and other densely populated regions in Nakuru County.

"About 200,000 litres of water will be delivered to 20,000 residents in densely populated areas to ensure they observe hygiene by washing their hands to beat the deadly virus," said Ms Gasperi.

Mr Ng'ang'a thanked Rotary Club and Ekenywa saying the donation will be used to improve water distribution in the informal settlements.

REDUCE EXPOSURE

"The provision of safe water and sanitation materials is essential in safeguarding human health during Covid-19 outbreak and the donation will help reduce exposure to the deadly coronavirus," said Mr Ng'anga.

The Nawassco boss said that the utility firm has taken an initiative to enhance proper sanitation by leading Covid-19 awareness campaigns and setting up 50 handwashing stations in public areas and informal settlements in Nakuru Town.

"We have increased water points in low income areas by increasing kiosks that provide water at a subsidised rate," added Mr Ng'ang'a.

To ensure there is a continued provision of safe sanitation services, the official announced that his firm has put in place measures to minimise feacal contamination by residents.

"We engage residents and community members who constantly inform us about sewer bursts and blockages and this will continue to be our top priority to improve sanitation in the region we cover," said Mr Ng'ang'a.

To ensure the Nawassco workers are well protected while on duty, the company has purchased Personal Protective Equipment to allow a seamless provision of service during the coronavirus outbreak.

PAY BILLS

The MD urged the residents to pay their bills on time to enable the company meet its obligations and pay its overhead costs such as maintenance, electricity and buy chemicals among others.

"We urge our customers to pay their water bills to enable the company provide the essential services uninterrupted," said Mr Ng'ang'a.

Water executive Ng'eno said that one of the challenges the county is facing is the sustainability of supplying free water to low income areas in the county.

"It's a tricky situation as we have to take care of our revenue streams as the water company is straining due to its meagre resources," said Mr Ng'eno.

However, he assured the residents in low income areas that the water provider will not deny them the precious commodity particularly at this time of Covid-19.