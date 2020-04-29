Kenya: No Respite for Fishermen in Nyanza as Rising Lake Wrecks Livelihoods

The tiny Migingo island is under threat of being submerged as Lake Victoria's water levels continue to rise. Hundreds of other islands and beaches on the mainland are facing a similar fate.

This is threatening the livelihoods of thousands of families who depend on fishing. The floods have rendered many more homeless. Residents are now pleading with the county and national governments to help evacuate them to safer ground.

Over 5,000 people have been affected at the Kao, Lwanda Konyango, Muhuru, Nyankondo, Kibro, Kisegunga and Nyora beaches, while some 400 families are camping at schools after their homes were submerged. At the Kawo, Muhuru, Senye and Lwanda beaches, about 200 homes have been destroyed.

"We have been forced to flee our homes as the water levels seem to continue rising. We don't have enough blankets," said Mr Joshua Oyugi, a fisherman in Migingo. Muhuru MCA Hevron Maira appealed to the Kenya Red Cross and the government to act quickly to avert a humanitarian crisis.

"People are camping in churches while a majority are stranded with nowhere to go," Mr Maira told the Nation.

Their problems, he said, are further compounded by the government's directive barring overcrowding to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

By Sunday, the Migori County disaster management team had not dispatched officers to the affected areas, although Environment Chief Officer Joshua Ngwala said there are plans to evacuate them should the situation worsen.

In Homa Bay County, more than 60 families have been displaced on Remba island in Suba North. Other affected areas are Remba, Ringiti, Takawiri, Kiwa, Mfangano and Rusinga.

Agriculture executive Aguko Juma and County Beach Management Unit Networks chairman Edward Oremo said the water levels keep rising every day. The rocky island is only a few kilometres from the Kenyan-Uganda border and has an estimated population of 600.

Mr Juma said the daily fish catch has declined because residents have abandoned fishing as the beaches are inaccessible.

Mbita town Beach Management Unit chairman John Lamo said the rise in water levels has also affected the weighing and storing of fish.

In Siaya, the worst-hit islands include Ndeda, Oyamo, Siungu, Sifu, Saga, Mageta and Magare in Bondo sub-county, where fish landing sites have been submerged.

Ndeda Beach Management Unit chairman Joseph Waguma Obara said 48 houses on the shoreline have been destroyed.

Mageta location Chief Ambrose Ogema said 50 families had been affected across the island. The fish banda on Mahanga beach, built by the Lake Victoria Environment Management Project over five years ago for Sh2 million, has been destroyed, said former BMU officials Moses Ochieng Oulo and Gabriel Aywaki Auma. By Friday, several families in Suingu had moved out of the beach. Over 300 displaced people were camping at Ulowa Primary School.

Ugenya Deputy County Commissioner Pamela Otieno said 216 farms had been submerged and 1,340 people were at risk of starvation after their crops were destroyed. She said 63 people had been displaced.

In Bondo, Deputy County Commissioner Tom Macheneri raised concerns about the condition of the Goye bridge that connects Usenge and Got Agulu sub-locations. He advised motorists to avoid using the bridge.

Meanwhile, activists in Kisumu County have criticised the administration over alleged laxity in its flood-mitigation and response measures.

Kisumu Network of Grass roots Associations director Lawrence Apiyo claimed the county government was focusing too much on the flood victims in Nyando, Nyakach and Muhoroni sub-counties at the expense of people living in informal settlements in Kisumu city. In Bomet County, more than 120 families in Sotik, Chepalungu and Bomet East constituencies have been rendered homeless.

Sigor MCA Robert Rono said five bridges connecting Sigor and neighbouring wards and two linking Bomet and Narok counties have been destroyed.

Mr Festus Koskei, a resident of Kinyanga village, urged the national and county governments to mobilise resources to help affected families.

"The families are in dire need of financial, material and psychological support as a result of the disaster that swept away not only their crops but also their livestock," he said.

Reporting by George Odiwuor, Ian Byron, Dickens Wasonga, Elizabeth Ojina, Victor Raballa, Ondari Ogega and Vitalis Kimutai