Angola: Head of State Congratulates Togo On 60th Independence Anniversary

Luanda — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, has congratulated the Togolese people on the 60th anniversary of that country?s independence, proclaimed on the 27th of April of 1960.

On a message addressed to the Togolese President, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, the Angolan Head of State expresses his feelings of peace, progress and prosperity for Togo.

"I have the honour to congratulate Your Excellency, the Togolese Government and people - on behalf of the Angolan people and on my own behalf - on the celebration of your country's 60th independence anniversary", João Lourenço wrote.

In the letter, the Angolan Head of State expresses to his Togolese counterpart interest to develop a dialogue that favours the strengthening of friendship and co-operation ties between the two governments.