Mauritius: COVID-19 - 9 821 Frontliners Tested Within Two Days

28 April 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Since the launch of the mass testing initiative, yesterday, a total of 9 821 Rapid Antigen tests has been conducted on frontliners and no new case of Covid-19 has been detected today.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness provided the figures through a communiqué issued today.

The number of PCR tests carried out since the Covid-19 outbreak in the country stands at 15 381 and Mauritius has, as at date, registered a total of 334 positive casesand ten deaths.

Following the recovery of 303 patients, the number of active cases is 16. Twenty-nine recently repatriated citizens are under quarantine.

#ResOuLakaz #BeSafeMoris

